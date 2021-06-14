Netflix has released the premiere date and trailer for the Peabody-nominated coming of age series Atypical.
The final season of Atypical will soon be upon us and the beloved show will be wrapping up.
A fan-favourite, the Netflix dramedy become a hit for its Autism representation, its presentation of family life and LGBTQ+ relationships.
The series follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, in his endeavour for independence and romance.
As the teen encounters the highs and lows of high school, Sam learns to navigate a world often pitted against him (and his love for penguins).
Brigette Lundy-Paine stars as Sam’s younger sister who playfully bullies her older brother while also going on her own journey of self-discovery.
Netflix announced Atypical will be ending with its fourth season which will premiere on Friday, July 9.
Earlier this year, actress Fivel Stewart, who plays the role of love interest Izzie, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update on the series. The star revealed it was her last day filming on the set.
“Today is my last day filming atypical. (you’ll love this season.. I promise). I can’t even express how much this show has been and will forever be a staple in my life,” she wrote.
Series creator and executive producer Robia Rashid said she was “thrilled” to be doing the fourth season of Atypical.
“And while I’m so sad to be nearing the end of this series, I am extremely grateful to have been able to tell this story,” she said in a statement. “Our fans have been such beautiful, vibrant supporters of this show.
“It’s my hope that the legacy of Atypical is that more unheard voices continue to be heard and that even after this series ends, we keep telling funny, emotional stories from underrepresented points of view.”
All three seasons of Atypical are available to stream now on Netflix. You can watch the trailer for the fourth and final season here or below: