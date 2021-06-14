Netflix has released the premiere date and trailer for the Peabody-nominated coming of age series Atypical.

The final season of Atypical will soon be upon us and the beloved show will be wrapping up.

A fan-favourite, the Netflix dramedy become a hit for its Autism representation, its presentation of family life and LGBTQ+ relationships.

The series follows Sam Gardner (Keir Gilchrist), a 19-year-old on the autism spectrum, in his endeavour for independence and romance.

As the teen encounters the highs and lows of high school, Sam learns to navigate a world often pitted against him (and his love for penguins).

Brigette Lundy-Paine stars as Sam’s younger sister who playfully bullies her older brother while also going on her own journey of self-discovery.

Netflix announced Atypical will be ending with its fourth season which will premiere on Friday, July 9.