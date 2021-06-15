Watch Kat Cunning’s Boys music video showcasing transmasculine pride

Kat Cunning’s anthemic pop single, Boys, stands as a bold homage to trans representation and visibility.

Trans representation in media, LGBTQ+ spaces, and music has come a long way, but there’s still progress to be made.

This unrelenting sentiment of inclusion and recognition is deeply embedded in Kat Cunning’s latest single Boys.

The artist openly calls for this normalisation and acceptance in their song as they sing outwardly for listeners to feel unashamed and seen.

Trans masculinity and trans acceptance echo throughout both the song and the music video, both visibly and lyrically. Following the release of the song, Kat posted an insight on YouTube as to what the single means to them.

“The video was extremely important for me to make to spell out the true focus of the song because of the lyric’s subtlety. I wanted to do my part to help represent the diversity and beauty of the transmasculine community that is so often erased, exploited, or hardly peppered into the media,” they posted online.

“Representation matters, especially to young people. If you can’t see it, you can’t be it. We made this video on a dream with our friends and people we admired because we collectively agreed our community needed to see trans joy.

“I am so grateful to my long-time collaborator Maddy Talias who shot on film, and our director Tee Vaden who set an incredibly safe space for everyone to allow their true sense of self to cut through the lens, and to the cast who displayed authentic joy and camaraderie.”

The artist added: “We are queer 365 days of the year, and while we stan every inch of umbrella representation, this is a much-deserved moment just for the boys.”

You can watch the official music video for Boys here or below: