Walt Disco: “We’re going further than we’ve gone before”

Glaswegian goth-glam Walt Disco emerged as the brooding 80s-inspired six-piece prescribing to a new wave art-pop sound. And in their new era, Walt Disco is transcendent. The band’s latest venture – a debut album – is synthesised brilliance. Aptly titled Unlearning, the record refuses to divorce the band’s prior identity but demonstrates an erudite understanding of Walt Disco’s flamboyant origins. Now, taking their next steps, Walt Disco are reimagining their sound.

Comprised of 12 tracks, Unlearning is an operatic effort if there ever was one. Built in the depth of the pandemic, the album shows no signs of its mighty DIY effort. A meld of modern made-at-home clanks and on-the-spot sounds, Unlearning is a fine-tuned multi-genre experience. Frontperson James Potter’s stylised vocals are tacked onto experimental tracks staging commentaries on everything from queer heartbreak, self-discovery and anti-trans violence.

There’s no doubt Unlearning is an album with intention and melodrama. So, with their debut record out today (April 1), the band let us in on the tracks that didn’t make the cut, how a pandemic forced a new wave of creativity, and their hopes for their non-conforming debut record.

Congratulations on the new album! The record taps into the typical grand style we’d expect from Walt Disco. How did creating Unlearning differ from your smaller projects?

James: We started recording it when the lockdown was announced. We sort of bought a set of really cheap speakers, a cheap interface, borrowed our friend’s mic and started demoing in Dave Morgan’s bedroom. But because those bedrooms and have any live drums or even guitar amps, two guitars, middies keyboard and a MOOC that informed the sound of like the album. Along with us listening to a lot of electronic music shaped the unloading sound.

Charlie: We were all trapped and we didn’t have all the stuff that we usually had. It really helped us. We’re going further than what we’d gone before, experimentally. It was a massive learning curve.

Did you face any difficulties in engineering your creative sound with that experimental DIY approach?

Charlie: A lot of the hurdles we stumbled upon were because often there wasn’t anything right in front of us, so the solution to make the song better was that it needed this addition that will be somewhere on the internet. This is the crash that isn’t anywhere in the room so we need to find it on the internet or go get a pot or a pan!

James: We used a beer bottle to hit against the mic stand. We use samples from St. Pancras station, air raid sirens and car crashes. It was a lot of weird ways that we definitely weren’t taught when we were first learning music or when we first started a band because every time we wrote a song it was all together in a room with instruments.

Sophie is the master of the modular, the synthesised clank but we’ve wanted to find the sounds like that in real life. We’re like what about that fire door in the studio. It never made it onto the album, we wrote a song, kind of as a laugh, called I Guess I’ll Have To Fuck The Postman just because was a dry time for everyone, and we used the letterbox as a snare. Very DIY.