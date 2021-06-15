VINCINT is ready to soundtrack your summer with his debut album

“The amount of time it’s taken me to get into this interview and my phone is still playing up!” It’s 2021, so VINCINT having an absolute nightmare with his Zoom connection is an experience many of us can relate to by now. But hopefully this socially distant ‘new normal’ is something we can wave goodbye to very soon, as a very real optimism that the lifting of lockdown restrictions is upon us. And what better timing for an album packed to the brim with big pop anthems ready to soundtrack the summer?

VINCINT’s brilliantly titled debut album, There Will Be Tears, is out now and features a raft of LGBTQ+ collaborators on a joyous collection of songs filled with lyrics of love, friendship and solidarity. Since 2018, VINCINT has served us sky-soaring pop, but for this album he’s managed to take it to another level yet again.

When we catch up with the American singer-songwriter, it’s been a few days since the release of his euphoric new single Higher; soon to be a dancefloor staple at gay clubs across the world. VINCINT celebrated with a tub of Ben & Jerry’s (cookie dough, obviously) in anticipation of returning to the stage during Pride Month for some big shows. It’s about bloody time!

Hello VINCINT! How are you?

I am frazzled beyond belief, but I am here and I am ready!

That’s good to hear. I usually ask what have you been up to during lockdown, but you’ve been busy writing and recording an album.

Yeah, I started writing this album in January 2019. I had already finished The Feeling and it was about to come out, and I was starting to write new material because I didn’t really have a thought process behind it. I’m always writing songs, so I thought, ‘I’ll just start a completely new thing and see how it goes.’ And then the world shut down. I decided I needed to find somewhere else to be that’s not my house, so I drew up this whole different world in my head.

How did you find the writing and recording process during that time?

I don’t think it was challenging at all if I’m being honest with you. It was nice to just sit with my thoughts for once. Most of my album has been executive produced by Storyboards; she’s a trans producer and artist out here in Los Angeles. Every day I went to her house and would be like, ‘I don’t know what we’re going to do today, but we’re going to make something. It may be really bad, so have an open mind!’ I found that I was able to sit with her and just pour out all of the things that have happened to me in the last few years, and everything that was happening last year. It became a therapy session every day, which I’m pretty sure she did not sign up for! But we wrote the most amazing stuff.

You’ve been thinking about this moment of releasing your debut album for years now, but considering the events of last year, have you written and recorded the album you always thought you were going to?

No, I didn’t record the album I thought I was going to record. When you’re seven and you want to be a pop superstar you’re like, ‘I wanna be a pop star and I’ll make an album like this.’ Everyone has that vision in their head, but you go through life and you grow up. Things happen to you, a worldwide pandemic happens, and you’re like, ‘Oh, I’m feeling certain ways and I should talk about that.’ With me, I never go into writing any song being like, ‘I know for sure how this is going to sound at the end.’ Because I don’t. I have an idea of what I want to say and how the music should somehow go, but it never ends up being what I thought it was going to be. There’s a song on the album called You, which wasn’t going to be on there at all. I had written in the middle of the Black Lives Matter protests last year. I had just come from a protest in Hollywood and I had gotten shot by a rubber bullet, and I was freaking out. I had to go home and decompress and for the next couple of days I wrote this song. I thought it was bad and I just didn’t write it. It wasn’t planned. It wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna write this song for the album and it’s gonna be exactly what I want to say.’ It didn’t turn out to be what I wanted to say, but it was what I needed to say. I think having an open mind when it comes to doing anything music-related is really understanding that you don’t have full control. And that’s the best part about it. Just let your mind do what it needs to do. At the end of any therapy session that you have with yourself or someone else, you’re going to say the things you need to say to feel better. You just have to be willing to accept that you’re not fully in control of the moment. It’s been weird. I listen to the album now and I’m like, ‘What? Who wrote some of these things?!’ But I’m really proud of it because I know that each song is a part of me, each song has a purpose, and it’s from a timestamp in my life that I needed to talk about.

You’ve said that You was both the easiest and hardest song for you to write. Why was that?

The easiest part was putting the instrumentation and all of the pieces together. When we were writing it, I remember being in the session feeling so confused. It’s rare that in sessions for the entire time I am in my head. I was like, ‘This is really bad. We should stop writing it.’ But then I realised that it was me feeling uncomfortable, and if I’m uncomfortable that means I’m doing something right – especially when it comes to writing. I get into the headspace of like, ‘Maybe I shouldn’t say that, or talk about that. Maybe people won’t like that – they can’t dance to it.’ I tend to hinder myself sometimes. For this session, Sam was like, ‘Just say it!’ So I wrote it all down and Sam was perfect at writing his parts as well. I remember leaving the session thinking, ’That was a bad song – I’m not going to talk about it anymore.’ I didn’t listen to it for a month. As I’m putting the album together I listened to the demo of You and was like, ‘Oh, this is really good.’ We went back and finished it up. What made it so hard was knowing that I was going to talk about something that was really important to me, and I was scared to see how my fanbase – I think my fanbase is predominantly white, which is kinda crazy – and I was like, ‘Will they like it?’ I was nervous that they wouldn’t accept it. I had to realise that that’s a part of it. That’s a part of me, that’s a part of my experience and it’s a part of who I am. I want my fans to know what it feels like to be a parent and have to go through all these things, and see your children watch you suffer and know that it’s for them. Knowing that everything you do is for them. I want you to know that when your friends who are African-American and people of colour and they go and march and they go to things, I want you to know that they want you to be by them. They want to see you seeing them and being there for them. They want to know you’re in it for them. It’s kind of wild how the song came about and it taught me a great lesson on being so communicative with myself. Even more so than I already am, because I’m an emotional mess 24/7! But it was an eye-opening thing for me to realise in myself that you need to not be afraid to say the things that really need to be said.