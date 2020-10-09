Victoria Monét and Kehlani deliver a sultry new remix for Touch Me

We’re going to need a video ASAP!

Victoria Monét has brought in R&B powerhouse Kehalni for a remix of her sensual LGBTQ+ romance anthem Touch Me.

The flirtatious new track oozes female empowerment, sexual freedom, and unapologetic confidence.

Speaking on the remix Monet, states: “This song is a very personal one. As artists, it’s special when we let the music document the details of real experiences and that’s what “Touch Me” does. I think it’s beautiful for so many reasons and I hope people can find their own reasons with every listen.”

The original mix of Touch Me was first featured on Monét’s critically acclaimed project JAGUAR. The independently released record showcased the songstress boundless and uncompromising talent with hits like Ass Like That, Moment, and Dive.

Monét has been an unstoppable force in music over the years, writing and collaborating with some of music’s biggest artists. Since her debut, she has been nominated for four Grammys and worked with Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Chloe X Halle and BlackPink. The release of JAGUAR only seems to be the beginning for this talented songstress with Monét next project scheduled to be released next year. We can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve.

Listen to the Touch Me Remix here or below.