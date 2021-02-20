UK government cites anti-LGBTQ+ hate group in new “free speech” proposal

The proposal comes after the government announced a new “free speech champion”

After the UK government announced plans for strengthening freedom of speech in universities, it has been revealed that the proposal cites an American anti-LGBTQ+ hate group.

In a report from openDemocracy, the ADF (Alliance Defending Freedom) International has been cited in the proposal.

ADF International is a US Chrisitan right group that has openly opposed same-sex marriage and has reportedly worked closely with the Trump Administration.

Though the proposal doesn’t highlight their anti-LGBTQ+ behaviour, it does, however, include research from the conservative group.

The ADF survey that’s included in the proposal found that some students have worried about expressing views due to fear of being “treated differently”.

The research also found that 60% of students do not hide their views and only 15% have said they hide their political views.

British human rights campaigner, Peter Tatchell opened up about the inclusion of ADF International in the “free speech” proposal, stating: “Research by ADF International on threats to free speech can hardly be considered as objective and impartial.