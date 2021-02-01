Timothée Chalamet to reunite with Call Me By Your Name director for cannibal romance

The team behind Call Me By Your Name are reuniting for a cannibal… love story.

According to Deadline, Timothée Chalamet has been recruited for the film adaptation of Bones & All, which is based on the critically-acclaimed horror novel of the same name from Camille DeAngelis.

Taylor Russell, best known for her role as Judy Robinson in Netflix’s revival of Lost in Space, will lead the film as Maren Yearly, a teenager with cannibalistic tendencies and the desire to eat those closest to her. Standard.

Deadline states that Dave Kajganich has already penned the script, while Luca Guadagnino will direct. It will be the first time the latter and Chalamet have worked together since Call Me By Your Name, which won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

Although details surrounding the Bones & All adaptation is scarce, it has been hailed a “horror-love story” revolving around Chalamet and Russell’s characters.

Last year, in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Guadagnino confirmed that cast of Call Me By Your Name will return for its much-anticipated sequel, including Chalamet, who earned an Oscar nod for his role as Elio.

“I was going to America to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don’t want to mention, to talk about the sequel,” he said, before revealing “everything is cancelled” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guadagnino continued: “Of course, it’s a great pleasure to work with Timothée Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel, and the other actors, they will all be in the new film.”