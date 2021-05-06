This is the rumoured cast for RuPaul’s Drag Race International All Stars

Jujubee (Drag Race season 2, All Stars 1, All Stars 5)

Original Placement: 3rd (season 2), 3rd/4th (All Stars 1), 2nd/3rd (All Stars 5)

Challenge Wins: 1

If the rumours are true, then Jujubee will make Drag Race herstory as the first queen to compete on three different seasons of All Stars. Shangela is shaking! The fan-favourite made her first appearance in season two, where she became the franchise’s first ever lip-sync assassin. After stalling in third place, she made her comeback for the first season of All Stars as part of a duo with her best pal, Raven. But, after failing to land a challenge win (again), she lost out on the crown for a second time. Juju continued to cement her status as one of the most beloved queens ever in the fifth season of All Stars with her legendary impersonation of Eartha Kitt on Snatch Game. If Shea Coulee wasn’t on the same season, it might’ve been a different story for Juju. Maybe fourth time’s the charm?