“This is brilliant”: Fans react to Pedro Pascal’s “psychotic” line memorization technique

Pedro Pascal has opened up about his niche line memorisation technique, and fans have a lot of thoughts.

Over the last few years, the beloved talent has captivated audiences worldwide with his critically acclaimed performances in The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, Strange Way of Life, and HBO’s breakout hit The Last of Us.

Due to his continued rise within the industry, Pascal has remained booked and busy, landing roles in some of the industry’s highly anticipated blockbusters.

While his workload has increased, the beloved talent has fortunately found a clever way to help himself stay organised – especially in regards to memorising the array of film scripts that come his way.

During his recent appearance on SAG-AFTRA’s Foundation round table, the Narcos star opened up to fellow actors Billy Crudup, Matthew Macfadyen and Kieran Culkin about the “psychotic” way he learns his lines.

“I bet I could show you a psychotic physical example of what I now have to do to learn my lines,” he informed his peers before showing a piece of paper with an array of letters on it.

“This is like a psycho first letter of every word. You see the letters, right? Basically, I’m the Unabomber.”

Pascal went on to give further insight into his process, which he claimed started after he had a “terrible experience” trying to remember his lines.

“You use the first letter of each in these towers or columns, I guess, and it’s this very, very tedious way of making yourself learn the line so that you’re not making choices,” he explained, resulting in a shocked reaction from Culkin and Macfadyen.

“It’s not even sort of artistic, it’s just this really technical way I’ve had to acquire.”

Pascal’s acting peers weren’t the only ones enamoured by his line memorisation technique.

Shortly after the interview, fans of the Kingsman: The Golden Circle star took to social media to share their reactions to his method.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “Crying at everyone’s reactions to Pedro Pascal showing them how he memorises his lines.”

Another fan tweeted: “Wait, but this is brilliant.”

A third person added: “That’s actually so smart what the heck, wish I knew about that when I started theatre.”

Some fans also described Pascal’s learning technique as Reed Richards coded, in light of his recent casting as the iconic character in Marvel’s upcoming Fantastic Four film.

“I was on the “Pedro is miscast as Reed” train until I saw this,” one X user posted, with another one adding, “Oh god. Oh my god. I see it now. He is Reed Richards.”

As previously mentioned, Pascal has a handful of TV and film projects that are gearing up to be released over the next couple of years.

In addition to The Fantastic Four, the talented actor is set to appear in the highly anticipated Gladiator sequel, The Uninvited, Drive Away Dolls, and the second season of The Last of Us, to name a few.