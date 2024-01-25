The White Lotus: Everything you need to know about season 3

Once again, we are set to return to The White Lotus resort for the upcoming third season of the scandalous HBO series. Created by Mike White, the first two seasons of the captivating dramedy, following the interconnected lives of various guests and staff at the titular luxury resort, has received widespread critical acclaim with 14 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The White Lotus has also become a firm favourite of LGBTQIA+ viewers thanks to its queer storylines, from the steamy hook-up between Isabella (Eleanora Romandini) and Mia (Beatrice Grannò) to Murray Bartlett’s high strung manager ‘normalising rimming’ with the help of Lukas Gage.

Jennifer Coolidge also reached a new peak in her career as Tanya McQuoid, who memorably opened fire on a boat of homosexuals before delivering the now-iconic line: “Please, these gays, they’re trying to murder me!”

Although McQuoid will not be present (we’re still in mourning), season three will undoubtedly follow another trip of affluent debauchery, the demise of another guest (or guests?) and, hopefully, more queerness. Read ahead for what we can expect from season three, from cast members to release date.

What is the plot of season 3?

Teasers for the third season have been swirling around since the end of 2022, when the second season was still airing on screens. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus,” White said at the time on Unpacking.

This was corroborated by White in a previous interview with Deadline ahead of the season two premiere: “I think it’ll be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun.”

Thailand is the confirmed new location, as reported by Variety. HBO has reportedly partnered with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to aid the filming. Janet Graham Borba, executive vice president of production HBO & Max, told the publication: “We are pleased to partner with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to execute Mike’s creative vision and showcase all that the beautiful country of Thailand has to offer, as the next group of guests check in to the White Lotus.”

“We are honoured to have Amazing Thailand featured as the filming location for the highly anticipated upcoming season of The White Lotus,” added Thapanee Kiatphaibool, governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. “The kingdom’s exotic natural beauty, rich historical sites and diverse landscapes are the perfect settings to share our fascinating culture, fantastic cuisine, top-notch wellness and luxury offerings, and most importantly our people and Thai hospitality.

“Thailand has long been considered one of the world’s favourite filming locations. The White Lotus project will certainly strengthen the kingdom’s status as a preferred filming destination and a beacon of experience-based tourism, inspiring even more visitors to Amazing Thailand.”