Tarlos fans rejoice! 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed for a third season

9-1-1: Lone Star will return!

The hit emergency drama, which focuses on the fire and police departments in Austin, Texas, has been confirmed for a third season, meaning we’ll be blessed with more Tarlos on our screens until at least 2022.

Fox has also renewed Lone Star’s parent series 9-1-1, which stars Angela Bassett, for a fifth season.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minnear, Lone Star has received widespread acclaim for its diverse and inclusive casting, receiving a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series at the GLAAD Media Awards.

Brian Michael Smith, who plays firefighter Paul Strickland, memorably made history as the first out Black trans man in a series regular role on network television.

The cast also includes Ronen Rubinstein and Rafael Silva as power couple Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand and Carlos Reyes – more commonly known as “Tarlos” – who have become one of the most ‘shipped’ TV relationships in recent memory.

Following news of the show’s renewal, an excited Rubinstein told his Instagram followers: “I’m so excited, oh my god. I have no idea what’s going to happen or when or what or how, but it’s happening and that’s all that matters!

In a separate video, Silva said he “can’t wait” for the series to return.

Rubinstein made headlines earlier this month when he came out as bisexual.

In his coming out interview with Variety, Rubinstein credited the series and its inclusive environment as “one of the biggest reasons” as to why he finally felt comfortable with disclosing his sexuality to the world.

“I fully identify as bisexual,” revealed Rubinstein. “I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it.” You can read his entire interview with Variety here.