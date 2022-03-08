Stuck in the middle: Reclaiming queer joy, womanhood and belonging

I began to question whether I really was bisexual and even hoped I was wrong about my same-sex attraction both for fear of not fitting into this overwhelmingly straight, cisgender, white school I was a part of (and the society they represented) and for fear of bringing shame onto my family and culture. As a mixed-race woman, I often felt suspended between two very distinct and disparate cultures. At times I was too white for the Chinese side of my family and too brown for the Danish side of my family. I was stuck, and neither side fully accepted me. There was one thing they agreed on though: being queer was wrong. I could only find acceptance here in the UK with my friends, my chosen family, because I didn’t think they would ever change their ways.

Luckily, towards the end of my dad’s life, I accidentally came out to him over the phone one day and while we never really discussed it, he made it known to me that he didn’t care about my sexuality, just that I was happy. This was mirrored by other decisions in my life, such as to become a journalist, that was also frowned upon by my mother and her side of the family – my dad always advocated for me, and he did so even when he found out I was bisexual, despite his homophobic upbringing. I remember once that we were sitting in Fortnum and Masons near Piccadilly Circus in London, and I was looking over his shoulder at an attractive man. My dad could tell I wasn’t paying attention to him and asked me whether I was distracted by a cute guy or a cute girl. We laughed, I told him it was a guy, and that was that. But, it is a fond memory for me because it was one of the last times we saw each other before his death, and it felt to me that it was his small way of saying that he accepted who I was. It is something I will never forget, and it is one of the memories that fosters queer joy for me to this day.

Being biracial, I experience discrimination from both cultural backgrounds and being bisexual, I often experience biphobia from both straight and gay people. I couldn’t pick a side when it came to my race because I was born this way without any choice in the matter, and similarly, I cannot ‘pick a side’ when it comes to my sexuality either. This is a common trope applied to bisexual people and reinforced within popular culture. In Sex and the City, when Carrie dates a bisexual guy, she tells her friends that she feels like bisexuality is simply a “layover on the way to Gaytown,” while even the largely progressive show Glee aired a scene with Kurt saying that “bisexual’s a term that gay guys in high school use when they wanna hold hands with girls and feel like a normal person for a change.” Thankfully, bisexual representation has improved now, as have general attitudes towards bisexuality. This doesn’t mean life for bisexuals is perfect, nor does it mean that we don’t have to deal with stupid and shitty comments from people of all races, genders, or sexualities, but it does mean that an increasing normalisation of it has made it easier for us to exist just as we are.

Bisexual women often have to deal with hyper-sexualisation and requests for threesomes from men as well as dealing with disgust and disbelief from others in the LGBTQ+ community. Though the ‘B’ is clearly part of the acronym, many lesbian and gay people are not as accepting as they should be. Some lesbians even identity as ‘gold-star lesbians’, meaning they have never kissed or dated a man, and will not want to date a woman who does not have similar credentials. All of this promotes biphobia and increasingly ostracises bisexual people from everyone, erasing their identity and hurting their self-esteem.

I had a lot of internalised biphobia when I came out, as I have dated more men than women. I have had intrusive thoughts about whether I really was doing it for attention or to be quirky, like so many suggest, or whether my interest in women is simply a way to be more attractive to men and to facilitate their sexual fantasies of two women ‘getting it on’. I still face biphobia and struggle with my identity, especially as I am in a heterosexual relationship. Though my partner uses he/they pronouns, we do appear to be very conventional from the outset. As a woman in a long-term relationship, I have often questioned my identity – am I any less bisexual because of my relationship? Will people not believe me when I say I am bisexual? How do I deal with the inherent gender imbalance that exists in our relationship because of how we were brought up?