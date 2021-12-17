Stonewall festive campaign empowers LGBTQ+ partners to proudly celebrate Christmas

Stonewall has launched their #ProudMistletoe campaign to empower LGBTQ+ couples to unashamedly be themselves this festive season.

This year, the Stonewall has released a new festive campaign, created in partnership with Ogilvy and GAY TIMES, to celebrate the joy and community of Christmas.

The campaign has been launched with a film showing the community kissing their other halves under rainbow mistletoe.

This film aims to share the message of LGBTQ+ couples reclaiming spaces of hate with love. The new Stonewall #proudmistletoe Instagram filter can be applied to Instagram stories by using this link.

Stonewall CEO Nancy Kelley said Nancy Kelley, CEO of Stonewall said: “It has been heartbreaking to see the attacks on our community across headlines and morning news bulletins this year. Every single lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer person should feel safe to be themselves, wherever they are.

“Sadly, in 2021, too many of us still face hate for simply being ourselves. That’s why we’re encouraging people to come together and reclaim our moments of joy with one another. This festive season let’s kiss goodbye to hate under the #ProudMistletoe’

GAY TIMES said: “GAY TIMES has been on the frontline of the LGBTQ+ movement since 1974 and this year more than ever we are proud to have partnered with the teams at Stonewall and Ogilvy on this emotive and inspiring holiday campaign,

spreading the message of love and ‘kissing goodbye to hate’ after a year so often filled with such devastating news for our global LGBTQ+ community.”

LGBTQ+ people deserve to feel safe everywhere. On the bus, in the pub, at the supermarket, but especially when we’re with our loved ones.

The UK Government’s National LGBT Survey found that 40 per cent of respondents experienced a negative incident in the 12 months before the survey, rising to an astonishing 54 per cent for trans people. Since then, reports of hate crime have increased even further.

You can watch Stonewall and GAY TIMES’ LGBTQ+ inclusive campaign here or below.