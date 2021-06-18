Three days, three nights, and a whole lotta pop!

The Mighty Hoopla Weekender has announced Sophie Ellis-Bextor as the headline act, with further sets from pop favourites Nadine Coyle, Samantha Mumba and The Vengaboys.

Adding to the nostalgia is B*Witched, Liberty X, Ultra Naté, Snap! and Artful Dodger.

There will of course be a show-stopping performance from Sink The Pink, as well as House Gospel Choir, Bongo’s Bingo and Charlotte Church’s Late Night Pop Dungeon.

Adding to the revelry will be The Glory, Savage Disco, Hungama, The Karaoke Hole and Jaye Adams.

Mighty Hoopla Weekender will take place across the weekend 28-31 January 2022 at Butlin’s in Bognor Regis.

Ticket prices start at £159 per person with a £50 deposit up front.

The ticket price includes three nights accommodation and entry to all the venues, parties, arcades, cinemas, restaurants, Splash World and more.

The full line-up is as follows:

Sophie Ellis Bextor

The Vengaboys . B*Witched

Nadine Coyle . Samantha Mumba. Liberty X

Snap! . Ultra Nate . Livin’ Joy . Artful Dodger . Vula

Special Guests:

Charlotte Church’s Late Nite Pop Dungeon

Sink The Pink . House Gospel Choir . Fleetmac Wood . Guilty Pleasures Bongo’s Bingo .

Jayde Adams . The Grand . Old Dirty Brasstards . The Glory . Savage Disco . Diane

Chorley . The Cocoa Butter Club . Ultimate Power . The Karaoke Hole . U OK Hun? . Jungle Kitty . Hungama . Cat Face . End Of The World Party . John Sizzle . Ruby Murray . Joshua James . Neil Prince . Tete Bang . Jonjo Jury