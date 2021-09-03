Shon Faye: ‘People take me way too seriously and not seriously enough’

Writer, podcast host and owner of a banging fringe, Shon Faye has expertise and poise beyond her years. As her debut book The Transgender Issue: An Argument For Justice publishes this week, GAY TIMES sat down with the queen of the gays to talk about just what it means for this book to be hitting the shelves during the current climate regarding trans issues in Britain.

Described as ‘monumental’ by Judith Butler, and ‘well good’ by yours truly, Faye’s debut tackles head on the reality of being trans in the UK. It’s hard-hitting and leaves no corner unturned, detailing the experiences of trans sex workers, the prison system, housing and healthcare, and the feminist communities within Britain and beyond. Both personal and sharp, it truly is an argument for justice for trans people everywhere.

As a writer, how does it feel to be able to see your own book published?

Being an online Millennial writer where you’re used to writing a piece, it probably going online, occasionally in print but mostly online these days, and then maybe post it on Twitter and you get the instant kind of reaction and the gratification and the dopamine, that’s kind of what I was born and raised on as a writer. With a book it’s hard because it’s such a longer process. It’s two to two-and-a-half-years of my life, so much of it when you’re actually writing it’s just you and the material on your own and not really having a clue if it’s good … you become a bit numb to it, and it just feels like something that’s been with you for so long. It’s like trying to work out whether your husband of 40 years is still attractive or not.

You touched upon it in the acknowledgements about how your agent convinced you to do this book. Was it tough to get to a mental place where you felt ready to write this book because you have eyes and a Twitter account, so unfortunately you can predict what the reaction to this book will be?

There was a need for some kind of intervention of sorts into the public discourse and mainstream media, and realising that I was fortunate enough to have the kind of platform to be able to do that. There’s also the cliché that people say about, ‘You should write the book that you wish existed’. There was an element of that.

I’m never going to be ready for the hostility that it will attract and I’m starting to taste it now as publication nears, and it will last for the next few weeks. I can’t say that I have the emotional capacity, I can just manage it as best I can. I try to put things in place for resilience. But ultimately, I have to try and remember that negativity and hate can stick in your mind.

How do you feel about the narrative of being trans and being a writer, or being trans and being in the media and the pressure often to become a ‘trans writer’ and focus your work on just trans issues? Do you feel like that’s a healthy way for the industry to work?

I write about lots of other things and always have. My work for Dazed is a lot about pop culture and other kinds of politics. I really used to write stuff about mental health politics. There are other things that I used to speak about and obviously zeroing in on this aspect is because … yeah! Because you’re a trans writer. Obviously there’s a desire as you to kind of rise above your transness, and be recognised just as a writer, and I am aware that this book is probably not the moment that will happen.

Unfortunately, the way that the media works is that you’re made an authority on the subject to which you’ve written. But ultimately, I guess on a selfish level I’m worn down and frustrated by how this barrage of bullshit in the media, it’s just not going away, and so, I guess I’m at a point where I would rather just put something out into the world. Even if it doesn’t make any impact, you need to feel like you have some kind of power and agency to do something to challenge the injustice being done to trans people right now by our media.