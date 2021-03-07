From the beautiful portrayal of black gay love to the incredible vocals and music production, the video is magic.

Rising artist serpentwithfeet dropped his incredible video for Same Size Shoe and it’s everything we could have wanted and more.

The visual is full of feel-good moments, a sickening dance break and romance that will leave you feeling all warm and fuzzy inside.

At the start of the video, we are treated to the singer-songwriter having brunch with his boyfriend.

As the visual continues, the singer-songwriter showcases heartfelt moments and gives viewers a beautiful example of black gay love.

But what makes this video even more amazing is his nod to the iconic Logo series, Noah’s Arc.

In the video serpentwithfeet and his partner are cuddling up on the couch while watching the second episode of the acclaimed series.

At the end of the video, the rising artist gives thanks to the creator and cast of the show stating: “Thank you to all the icons who remind me to be infinite.”