Sarah Jessica Parker gives more details on upcoming Sex and The City reboot

Will a new character be joining the trio?

Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened up about the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… and reveals if a new character will be added.

“We’re not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as a great character. There will be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about,” she says.

Kim Cattrall and the fan favourite character, Samantha Jones, will be absent from the series, presumably due to the ongoing feud between Cattrall and Parker.

In 2018, Cattrall hit out at Parker following the death of her brother, telling the star that she didn’t “need her love and support” and referred to her as a “hypocrite”.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family,” she said at the time.

“You are not my friend. I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”