Sarah Jessica Parker gives more details on upcoming Sex and The City reboot

Will a new character be joining the trio?
Sarah Jessica Parker recently opened up about the new Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… and reveals if a new character will be added.
“We’re not looking to create a fourth character. We have New York City as a great character. There will be lots of interesting new characters that we’re excited about,” she says.
Kim Cattrall and the fan favourite character, Samantha Jones, will be absent from the series, presumably due to the ongoing feud between Cattrall and Parker.
In 2018, Cattrall hit out at Parker following the death of her brother, telling the star that she didn’t “need her love and support” and referred to her as a “hypocrite”.
“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family,” she said at the time.
“You are not my friend. I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”
Even with an alleged feud between the two icons, Parker has expressed her sadness that Cattrall won’t be in the new series.
After the initial news was announced fans took to social media to express their disappointment with Cattrall’s absence with many saying they would miss the character.
Parker seemingly agreed, stating: “We will too. We loved her so. X”
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York for And Just Like That, a ten-episode revival on HBO Max.
It will be the first time the characters have been together since Sex and the City 2, which hit theatres in 2010.
Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, said of the revival:
“I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humour and the beloved city that has always defined them.”
The series is expected to go into production later on this year.