RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 6: Every Snatch Game performance ranked

1. Kylie Sonique Love as Dolly Parton

Kylie flopped her first Snatch Game, and she flopped it hard. In fairness to her, it was the first ever time the now-iconic maxi-challenge was played on the series, and a majority of the contestants – bar Pandora and Tatianna – didn’t have the foggiest as to what they were doing. As we all know by now, however, the Kylie we saw on season two is leagues away from the Kylie who sashayed back into the werkroom for All Stars 6. She conquered an acting challenge over comedic powerhouses Ginger and Eureka, defeated lip-sync assassin Manila Luzon in a smackdown and somehow left the gays screaming with an impression of Steven Tyler. Gays! Screaming! Over! A! Straight! White! Rock! Singer! When has that ever happened? Give us timestamps! And this week, she came out on top once again – in our opinion – as the queen of country, Dolly Parton. Her hilarious back-and-forths with Ginger, as well as one-liners such as “Well honey, I might be married but I can look at the map – don’t mean I’m going on a trip!” and “I imagine I would need to bring my waxing kit – we don’t need the whole airport, just the landing strip! I’m that kind of girl,” cement this as All Stars 6’s best Snatch Game. To top it all off, she served sex, confidence and Dolly to a T. Now this is what you call a rudemption.