How useful it is, in the age of our phones – as our lives, our world, our education, our reality – that our intellectuals can traverse the screen with a bit of the ineffable, potent enough to slow us down. Raquel Willis does not compete for attention. She does her work, and if you start to pay attention along the way, all the better. (Not to mention: what took you so long?)

In a world where anyone can garner a following, and anything can become public, the role of “public figure” is no longer synonymous with having something to say. Willis, though, is different, having caught attention for her words for decades. First, as a journalist, where she won a GLAAD Media award for her “Trans Obituaries Project,” and, increasingly, as a public speaker and activist. Attention, obviously, does not always equal respect: In 2017, she was midway through her speech at the Washington, D.C.’s Women’s March – “As we commit to build this movement of resistance and liberation, no one can be an afterthought anymore. We must hold each other in love and accountability…” – when her mic was suddenly cut off.

The summer of 2020 was a flashpoint in collective social justice movements, bringing widespread, institutional focus – albeit temporarily – to racism, anti-Blackness, homophobia and transphobia. Willis was a speaker (and core organiser) for the summer’s Brooklyn Liberation march while privately coming to terms with being laid off from her dream job as the executive editor of Out magazine.

Before that day, Willis rarely felt seen or respected as a leader. After? “People who didn’t really understand who I was and what I was committed to flipped,” she said one bleary morning over tea and eggs. As many as twenty thousand people attended the Brooklyn Liberation March, and Willis addressed – and connected with – every one of them.

“I felt forever changed in that moment – there was an ego death,” she said. “I’d never felt more connected, not just to our community but to humanity in that moment.

Last fall, Willis released her memoir The Risk It Takes to Bloom: On Life and Liberation. The book kept me company on vacation. It was as if Willis was drinking a mezcalita beside me: the book is wry, and funny, and furious, with sweetness scattered throughout like chocolate chips in a cookie. The best parts are the most regular: there aren’t many memoirs where Black trans women go to college, or have awkward dating experiences, or move to a new city with a suitcase full of dreams.

“I’m not giving you the narrative of ‘I got it all figured out, oh, I’m fully bloomed on the other side,’ or that I found this forever love,” she said. “That’s not my experience.” Willis’ journey, then, feels only a few steps ahead of one’s own: the next turn on a map, an outstretched hand bringing you with her.