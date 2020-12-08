Playlist refresh! Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged adds Lil Nas X, Eve and Zones

Ellie Prohan Presents EnGayged is a new regularly-updated playlist curated for GAY TIMES and exclusively available on Apple Music that will spotlight, celebrate and support LGBTQ+ artists and our allies in hip-hop.

This month, Ellie has refreshed the playlist with a modern festive classic from Lil Nas X, a bonafide classic by Eve, and future classic from Zones.

“It’s been a really tough year this year for us all and at times it’s been hard to know how to cope, but one thing that has really saved me is music,” says Ellie.

“I’ve loved listening to more albums this year than I have in recent years. I’ve touched on so many new artists that have really paved the way this year with their music and although we have a long way to go I’m proud that hip hop artists of our community are being recognised and telling it how it is.

“The UK scene is killing it right now, watch out for artists like Zones, Tia Carys, TrueMendous, Rebecca Garton and DiBo.

“I hope you’ve enjoyed listening to the journey of my EnGayged playlist as much as I’ve enjoyed making it! Love to the GAY TIMES family always… 2021 roll through!”