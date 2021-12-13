Pastor ‘relieved of duties’ after performing in drag on HBO’s We’re Here

An Indiana pastor has lost his job after performing in drag on We’re Here.

The HBO series follows RuPaul’s Drag Race fan-favourites Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and Shangela as they travel to small – and often conservative – towns in the United States.

There, they task reserved local residents with flaunting their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent for one-night only drag spectacles, while exploring the country’s modern attitudes towards LGBTQ+ people.

In a recent season two episode (8 November), Craig Duke – a pastor at the Newburgh United Methodist Church in Newburgh, Indiana – performed alongside his drag mother, Eureka, in a bright pink wig and white robe to Kesha’s number-one hit We R Who We R.

“You can’t do a drag show like this in southern Indiana and not offend someone,” Duke, 62, said in the episode. “I’m hoping it’s a bridge for my daughter, for the church I serve, for the denomination I love and for me.

“And I’m hoping that my voice will become stronger.”

Three weeks after the episode aired, the church announced that Duke had been “relieved from pastoral duties”.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Duke said he was under the impression that most of his 400-member congregation shared his inclusive beliefs, and that he was shocked when a prominent member of the congregation attacked him over email.

According to Duke, one email said he has “thrown NUMC under the bus to elevate a minority of individuals” while another claimed Satan would be pleased with his decision to back the LGBTQ+ community.

Duke said the attacks “felt very personal” which led to him worrying about his mental health. “It was a matter of sadness and disappointment and heartbreak on my part … realizing I was losing the ability to lead,” he said.

Protocols for the United Methodist Church state that a pastor is unable to resign. Duke, however, made it clear to his immediate superior – regional superintendent Mitch Gieselman – that he could no longer remain at the congregation.