Paris Jackson opens up about her sexuality: “I’ve dated more than just men and women” 

“Homosexuality in general is very taboo in the Black community, so that on top of the religious aspect, it was something that I did feel like I needed to withhold for a while.”

Paris-Michael Jackson recently opened up about her sexuality in her six-part Facebook Watch docu-series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glen . In the series she said she “never thought” she would “end up with a dude.”

Many of Jackson’s life stories are told in the series, which empathises her father’s support and love. Michael Jackson – her father – made a point of tolerance, she explained.

“My dad raised me in a very open-minded house,” she said. “I was eight years old, in love with this female on the cover of a magazine. Instead of yelling at me, like most homophobic parents, he was making fun of me, like, ‘Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend.'”

She recently told People: “It has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with what your XY chromosome makeup is, it’s literally just, what are you like as a person.”

Jackson also said: “I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women.”