OnlyFans recruits Law Roach as a judge for its fashion competition series

Fashion stylist Law Roach has been tapped to judge OnlyFans’ first fashion competition series.

On 3 March, the subscription-based platform announced its new series, Creative Fund: Fashion Edition.

The competition programme is set to find the brightest emerging minds in fashion.

Celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly and renowned makeup artist Sir John will be joining Roach on the judges’ panel – with designer Rebecca Minkoff serving as a mentor and Francesca Farago as the series host.

At the end of the competition, the first place winner will receive a cash prize of $50,000. Contestants in second and third place will receive an award of $25,000.

Shortly after the announcement, Roach took to Instagram to express his excitement for the forthcoming show.

“I’m finally joining OnlyFans. But not for what you’re thinking, I will be partnering with OnlyFans to judge their Creative Fund competition, which is an opportunity for stylists to grow their careers,” he said in a video. “So, if you want, you can submit your work for a chance to win $50,000 and showcase your talents.”

OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan echoed similar sentiments and described the show as “shining a spotlight” on a new wave of talent.

“The Creative Fund allows us to develop opportunities for creators in a particular field,” she said.

“OnlyFans gives us all creators a platform to express themselves, and by focusing on fashion, we’re able to shine a spotlight on a new wave of creators in this inventive category as they look towards the future.”

To land a spot on the show, candidates are tasked with sending in their top five designs via a submission video. Only six designers will make it to LA to compete for the cash prize.

The fashion initiative isn’t the first time the platform introduced a creative fund. Last year, the company launched a program specifically for musicians in the UK.

Onlyfans, which is primarily known for its adult content, has revolutionised the way social media influencers engage with their followers.

It has also attracted more celebrities to join such as Blac Chyna, Cardi B, Tyler Posey, and Bella Thorne. Even Drag Race stars like Shea Couleé and Plastique Tiara have migrated over to the platform.

Submissions for the upcoming competition close on 21 March 2022.