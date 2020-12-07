Olly Alexander discusses his complex character in new queer drama It’s A Sin

Russell T Davies (Queer As Folk, Doctor Who) is back with a brilliant new drama that sees him work with Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander for the first time.

It’s A Sin follows a group of friends living in London who group up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic as it unfolds throughout the 1980s.

The first character in the show that we get to meet is Ritchie Tozer, who leaves the family home on the Isle of Wight to move to the Big Smoke in search of fame and success.

Played by Olly Alexander, Ritchie’s story is one that many LGBTQ+ people watching the show can relate to. Leaving the family home for a new life of independence allows us to explore and embrace our true selves.

But despite moving to a big city and surrounding himself with LGBTQ+ friends and allies, Ritchie’s social and political views don’t always align with what we might expect from his character.

“When I read the script, that’s what really blew me away about Ritchie’s character,” Olly told us during the cover story for the latest issue of GAY TIMES Magazine. “I was so excited to try and get into his headspace.

“Ritchie makes a lot of questionable choices, you might say, watching the show. But playing him was so much fun because I really felt like I could understand where he was coming from.