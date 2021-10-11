North Carolina Lt. Governor refuses to step down after calling LGBTQ+ people “filth”

Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson is refusing to resign despite his inflammatory comments made towards the transgender community.

Robinson first delivered the controversial remarks this June at the Asbury Baptist Church, Seagrove, NC.

A video of Robinson’s comments were recorded and released online by Right Wing Watch, which shows the Lt. Governor speaking at the church, WRAL reported.

Right Wing Watch is self-described as a “project of People For the American Way”. The advocacy group aims to monitor and exposes the activities of Radical Right.

“I’m saying this now, and I’ve been saying it, and I don’t care who likes it: Those issues have no place in a school. There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality — any of that filth,” Robinson said,

“And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you. It’s time for us to stop letting these children be abused in schools, and it’s not going to happen till the people of God stand up and demand different, same ones that established those schools to begin with.”

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth": "There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth." pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021

John Wesley Waugh, a spokesperson for Robinson, told NBC News that the lieutenant governor’s use of “transgenderism” directly “refers to education.”

“Topics surrounding transgenderism and homosexuality should be discussed at home and not in public education,” Waugh said.

“We must focus on reading, writing, and mathematics in North Carolina. Our students have struggled with these topics even before the pandemic. Our primary focus needs to be helping our students succeed, not on topics that should be discussed at home.”

Robinson gained his seat as Lt. Governor after his predecessor, Dan Forest, was unable to unseat current Democrat Gov. Roy Cooper.

Speaking on Robinson’s comments, Gov. Cooper released a statement emphasising North Carolina’s inclusivity: “North Carolina is a welcoming state where we value public education and the diversity of our people. It’s abhorrent to hear anyone, and especially an elected official, use hateful rhetoric that hurts people and our state’s reputation.”

North Carolina's Lt. Governor, Mark Robinson, just angrily referred to the LGBTQ community as "filth." Then he says, "Yes, I called it filth." There's no debate here. This is open discrimination. It is completely unacceptable. Mark Robinson should resign. pic.twitter.com/rUhzXZm8Jd — Sen. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) October 7, 2021

Democrat senators Jeff Jackson and Wiley Nickel have publicly called for Robinson to resign. The White House said his remarks were “repugnant and offensive.”

“I stand with the LGBTQ Community and hope you will join me in condemning this hate speech from the most senior Republican elected official in our state,” Nickel posted on Twitter last Friday.