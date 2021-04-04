NHL to host first-ever joint Pride game between the Penguins and Sabres

Pride will be starting early this year.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres are set to team up for the National Hockey League’s first-ever joint Pride game.

The LGBTQ+ celebration is set to take place on 17 April at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY.

Senior director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, Amanda Susko, expressed her excitement for the game in a new statement.

“The Penguins are thrilled to partner with the Buffalo Sabres to celebrate Pride this season,” she said.

“With a condensed schedule and limited capacities, we identified an opportunity to unite our teams to spotlight this event and the LGBTQ+ community through the national TV broadcast.

“As teamwork is at the heart of hockey, we have collaborated with the Sabres on every step and are proud to host this first in the NHL together.”