Netflix releases new film based on Mexico’s most notorious LGBTQ+ scandal

Grab your popcorn and get ready for some prime LGBTQ+ history because Netflix has just released Dance of the 41.

Directed by David Pablos, the movie is a dramatized retelling of the infamous Mexico City police raid of an LGBTQ+ gathering.

The film follows Ignacio de la Torre y Mier – a politician and son in law to the President of Mexico – as he starts a forbidden affair with Evaristo Rivas. It explores the strict gender roles of society and the erasure of the LGBTQ+ community.

The title of the film is a reference to the 41 men that were found in the raid, half of who were dressed as women.

At the time of the incident, reports originally stated that there were 42 men present, with many speculating that de la Torre was in attendance. The official report of the raid was later changed to 41 attendees.

After the infamous raid, the number 41 became a taboo topic in Mexican society. This led to many people and businesses avoiding the number altogether.

Speaking with NBC News, Alfonso Herrera who plays de la Torre, spoke about the complicated story of his character.