Neil Patrick Harris & Jonathan Groff on the “queer energy” of The Matrix

Are you ready to step back into The Matrix?

After more than 18 years, Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return to one of the most iconic sci-fi franchises of all time for a fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections.

Fans will have plenty of their questions answered in this new high-octane blockbuster, which offers even greater action sequences, mind-bending storytelling and effortlessly cool style.

Joining The Matrix Resurrections are Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff, who both have significant roles in Lana Wachowski’s new story.

GAY TIMES sat down with the actors to talk about what they were most excited about joining The Matrix universe, if they were nervous for the huge action scenes, and whether they, as members of the LGBTQ+ community, connected with the original Matrix being seen as an allegory for the trans experience and more broadly the queer experience.

As Jonathan Groff says in the video: “Maybe the Alice in Wonderland element and going through the looking glass spoke to my little gay boy heart…”

The Matrix Resurrections is in cinemas from 22 December 2021.

Watch the full interview with Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff below: