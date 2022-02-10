Mythology and miseducation: What we’ve gotten wrong about Stonewall

Not a single Pride Month goes by without mentioning the Stonewall riots of 1969. The famous Inn, located in Greenwich Village, New York, was a site of political struggle between the gay community and violent police who frequently raided the bar. Dubbed as kickstarting the gay rights movement across the globe, remembering Stonewall plays a central role in queer commemorations.

Sasha Misra of the Communications & Campaigns team at Stonewall, the UK LGBT rights organisation, explains the importance of the riot in the naming of their charity: “We are proud to take our name from such a pivotal and transformative moment in LGBTQ+ history. Just as the Stonewall protests in New York City were a response to persistent police brutality against LGBTQ+ communities in the 1960s, our own formation came in response to increasing political and social stigmatisation against LGBTQ+ people in the UK in the 1980s.”

Although the eponymous charity is correct in seeing the riots as playing a “pivotal and transformative” role in the liberation movements that occurred in the latter half of the 20th century, myths surrounding the Stonewall riots are commonplace, resulting in mass miseducation of LGBTQ+ history.

In a society where queer stories have been routinely marginalised, the notion of developing a queer collective memory is important in coordinating feelings of identity and unity within the community. However, constructing a collective memory is especially hard when the community’s stories have not been archived or preserved (obviously for reasons outside of their control). This is the case for the 1969 Stonewall Riots, where stories have been told that are pure mythology.

There’s a dominant narrative surrounding Stonewall that follows this pattern: the riots were a spontaneous showdown between the gays and the police, which in turn birthed the global gay activism of today. This narrative has snowballed into claims that it was trans activists of colour who kickstarted the riot.

I personally have issues with three prongs of this narrative which are 1) The Stonewall riots started the gay rights movement, 2) The riots were revolutionary for gay people everywhere and 3) Marsha P. Johnson / Sylvia Rivera / Zazu Nova started the riots.