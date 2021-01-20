Miley Cyrus says she finds women more attractive: “Girls are way hotter”

Miley Cyrus has given a controversial statement around her attraction between men and women, and says she has a stronger bond with women.

The 28-year-old star, who identifies as bisexual, opened up in a recent interview about the nature of her attraction.

Cyrus stated: “Girls are way hotter. We know this. Everyone I think can agree that from ancient times d***s makes wonderful sculptures.

“Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d***s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.” However, the artist has admitted to saying she does have a better emotional connection with women.

The former Disney star continued to state aesthetics and appearance have always been important to her: “It’s good if it can just get in and go away, because I don’t want it eyeing me up. That’s how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that t**s are prettier than b***s.”

What may seem like harmless comments on same-sex attraction, in fact, sets the tone of attraction being nothing more than an extension of objectification; a community-wide issues that strips away any complexities of LGBTQ+ queerness.

In 2019, the pop star are went in Instagram Live with ex-boyfriend Cody Simpson and the problematic quotes kept coming.

Cyrus’ questionable comments implied that sexuality was something of a choice, rather than a naturally feelings.

The singer said: “There are good men out there, guys, don’t give up. You don’t have to be gay. There are good people with d**ks out there, you’ve just got to find them. You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a d**k, you know?

“I always thought I had to be gay because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this Live.”

Last year, online critics weren’t too impressed with the singer’s comments:

Miley, this is so not it. Women don’t “have to be gay” because they “can’t find a good person with a d*ck”.

Don’t use the queer community as a stop-gap because you couldn’t find a boyfriend.

People aren’t queer because they “gave up” on men.

This is so insulting. pic.twitter.com/lAzcEjHRcB — Rosie Percy (@rosiepercy) October 21, 2019

Bro miley saying you don’t have to be gay there are good men out there….😩 my good sis about to be dragged ….Miley baby some people just are attracted to women and or men , not because men are dicks and. Ice versa…she actin up 😂😂😂😂 don’t mind her pic.twitter.com/fc5Bl8r04j — 👀 (@Thickleycyrus) October 21, 2019

Miley really had to go and say some dumb shit about being gay pic.twitter.com/wkP4LwdEi2 — ً (@iforgiveyiew) October 21, 2019

While we can’t expect artists to have picture-perfect takes on their sexuality and identity, as a public LGBTQ+ figure and voice of the community, we’re hoping the singer is more conscious of her go-to explainers on sexuality and identity in future.