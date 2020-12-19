Miley Cyrus reflects on Cher’s shade in frank new interview

“Yo, I pissed off Cher […]”

In a new interview with the legendary Billy Idol, Miley Cyrus discussed her rise to fame and how music legend Cher helped her realized “she made it”.

The amount of people that have talked s**t about my records or what I’m doing, you know, I had Cher come after me on Twitter, but that’s when I thought I had really made it. I’m like ‘Oh, Chere gives a f**k about what I’m doing,'” Cryus said.

Back in 2013, the Plastic Hearts songstress ushered in her iconic Bangerz era, which saw Miley Cyrus releasing unapologetic music and stepping away from her previous Disney Channel image.

“She was mad that I was sticking my tongue out all the time and all that shit. An I’m like, ‘Yo, I pissed Cher off, I really made it,'” Cyrus said.

But rather than take the critiques to heart the singer-songwriter tackles them with ease, stating: “When these legends and icons and these artists that we look up to… f***ing hate us, it’s still a compliment.”

Even with an ongoing pandemic, Miley Cyrus has had quite a busy year with the release of her latest album Plastic Hearts.

Cyrus’ seventh album is her first since her 2017 country-pop effort Younger Now.

It includes disco-tinged banger Midnight Sky, which hit the UK top five, as well as Cyrus’ fan-favourite covers of Heart of Glass and Zombie.

Other collaborations include Billy Idol, Joan Jett, Steve Nicks, and Dua Lipa.