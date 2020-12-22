Mike Tyson had to stop his daughter from “attacking” transphobic rapper Boosie Badazz

“She came to confront him physically. I had to take care of that.”

Mike Tyson has revealed that his daughter tried to “attack” Boosie Badazz due to his transphobic views.

In October, Tyson confronted the rapper about his controversial comments towards Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Zaya, who came out as transgender earlier this year.

On Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson, the star accused Boosie of being a closet homosexual because of his continuous disrespect of the family and the LGBTQ+ community, saying: “If you’re straight, then why do you offend people?”

Boosie responded: “I really commented on Dwyane Wade’s situation because I got offended because it’s a child. That’s why I really got offended.

“If it was a motherfucking 19-year-old, 18-year-old, grown person, I probably wouldn’t have. I know I wouldn’t have said anything.”

In a recent interview with Vlad TV, Tyson recalled the events of the day, and said his daughter flew to Los Angeles, California, to confront Boosie in person.

“My daughter lives that life. She came from New York to this office right here to confront this guy, and she’s violent. I thought she came to see me,” he revealed.

“I thought she came to see her father and stepmother. She came to confront him physically. I had to take care of that. I was watching her, she wanted to physically grab this guy, and started attacking this guy.

“I had to come in, I was watching her. She explained herself, then he explained himself and it didn’t go as bad as I thought it was going to go.”

The professional boxer said he learnt more about the LGBTQ+ community because of the confrontation, and compared anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric with racial slurs used against Black people.

“I learned that day that there’s a set of people, and they’re very serious about stuff like that,” he said. “Those words are very offensive. It’s very offensive to them.”

He went on to explain: “I didn’t know. I took it for granted. I was a guy and I was a sexist and I didn’t understand other people’s feelings.

“From that experience, to come from New York to here, to represent who she was, and to get physical, I have nothing but respect for that. I talk totally different to her. She’s serious like that.”

Shortly after the conversation between Tyson and Boosie aired – and went viral on social media – Dwyane praised the eponymous host for supporting his daughter.

“We had a conversation. I appreciated it from a standpoint of, you know, Mike is someone who has never tried to be perfect. He is someone who has learned from this journey of life,” he said.

“He’s one of those people. He’s so smart, he’s so educated and knowledgeable about life and for him to drop that nugget on the world… To me, it was great to hear him say that.”