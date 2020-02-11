NBA star Dwyane Wade had the most beautiful response to daughter coming out as trans

“Me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBT+ community.”

Dwyane Wade has opened up about his daughter’s gender identity.

The NBA star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed that his daughter recently came out as transgender, saying he and his wife Gabrielle Union are “proud parents of a child in the LGBT+ community” and “proud allies”.

“We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously,” he told Ellen. “So when our child comes home with a question or an issue, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information we can and the best feedback we can.

“That doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it. Our 12-year-old came home and said, ‘I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth and I want to be referenced as she/her. I’d love for you guys to call me Zaya.’”

Dwyane said it was his and Gabrielle’s “jobs to go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship we have” to educate themselves about the trans experience, even going as far to reach out to the cast of queer drama Pose.

“We tried to figure out as much information to make sure we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self,” he added.

“Once she came home and said, ‘Call me Zaya and I’m ready to take on this,’ I looked at her and said, ‘You are a leader. It’s our opportunity to allow you to be a voice.’ Right now it’s through us, because she’s 12, but eventually it will be through her.”

Last year, Dwyane publicly voiced his support for his daughter, then known publicly as Zion, after she attended Miami Pride. In an interview with Variety, the basketball player explained that he saw it as his “job as a father” to support his daughter.

“I think as a family, we should support each other,” he said. “That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”

And speaking about how other parents can support their children during Pride Month, he added: “Get to know them and where they are. I have to say to most parents, get to know your kids. Don’t put your wants and needs on them.”

The family have also shown their support of the LGBTQ community by launching a line of inclusive t-shirts.

Gabrielle said 50% of the proceeds will be donated to The GLSEN organization, “whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity”.

She wrote: “Inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society. We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform.”

She closed her post with the following hashtags: #StopKillingBlackTransWomen, #StopKillingTransWomen, #TransWomenAreWomen, #SupportingEachOtherWithPride.”

The t-shirts – which read “Please Remain Inclusive & Dedicated 2 Equality” – are available at YnG DnA for $35.

Watch Dwyane Wade discuss his daughter’s transition on The Ellen DeGeneres Show here.