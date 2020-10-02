Megan Schoonbrood is not here for this week’s Drag Race Holland result

“It was not the time for me to go,” says Megan Schoonbrood. “I can show the world more. A lot of the girls are more fashion, lip-syncing to Beyoncé and I’m a different kind of drag. This was not my time.” Although the entertainer is renowned in the Netherlands due to her numerous television appearances, 23 pageant wins and the “Dusty Tiara” honour for her continuous commitment towards the LGBTQ+ community, Megan was booted off Drag Race Holland this week in eighth place.

For their third maxi-challenge, the seven remaining contestants acted in a scene from the brand new series, Gooische Drags, before sashaying down the runway in their finest Miss Holland extravaganza. Sadly, Megan’s performance received harsh critiques from the judges, and her runway was singled out for being “too much”, leading to a showdown with Miss Abby OMG to Why Tell Me Why by Anita Meyer. “I was giving all my power, everything,” continues Megan.

“I felt the song inside me, and then Abby, she did all the death-drops. I was thinking, ‘You must show the world what you can do, and this is not a death-drop song!’ I don’t know what the judges were thinking. It was very strange lip-sync for me.” Shortly after her elimination, we spoke with Megan Schoonbrood about her time on the Dutch spin-off and her upcoming foray into fatherhood.

Hi Megan! How are you?

I’m fine. It’s been a heavy week for me, but I’m fine!

Why has it been a heavy week?

I have a lot of interviews, a lot of shows, people asking me a lot of questions… It never stops!

Three times in the bottom! I feel like the judges don’t know me, and that’s why they chose me.

How has it been, navigating this journey during a global pandemic?

Heavy! When you’re finished with Drag Race, then you go on stage and perform for a lot of people. Now, I do a lot of interviews online, with no people around me; sitting at home. It’s very strange! I perform in the south of the Netherlands in Belgium, and it’s like a campsite. Now, I’m a social media queen? It’s so different.

You were eliminated after lip-syncing against Miss Abby OMG. How did you feel after?

Strange. It was not the time for me to go, and it was a very hard week. It was very hot inside the building and I was a little bit tired. We did a lot in two days. When I was told this wasn’t my time, I thought, ‘Okay,’ but when I walked away I was thinking, ‘This is not my time!’ I can show the world more. A lot of the girls are more fashion, lip-syncing to Beyoncé and I’m a different kind of drag. This was not my time.

I agree. Last week, I thought you were the funniest in the challenge and you ended up in the bottom three. It seemed like the challenge wasn’t taken into consideration. I feel like the same thing happened this week. Were you surprised both times?

Yes. This week I thought, ‘I’m looking good. Okay, it’s too much – but that’s me!’ I love too much, jewels, and I love more flowers on my dress and everything. When Fred said I was in the bottom… I looked around me and thought, ‘One of these girls has a jacket with a cow face.’ It was nice, but not nice for Drag Race. The week before, I was melted ice cream. I made it myself and looked good! It was not for the bottom. Three times in the bottom! I feel like the judges don’t know me, and that’s why they chose me. That is me. I am the camp girl. I am the more funny girl. I’m not a fashion queen!