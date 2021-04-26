Meet the 10 sickening queens competing on the first season of Drag Race España

You better sí sí that walk, because the cast of Drag Race España is here!

Just days after Symone conquered over Gottmik, Kandy Muse and Rosé as America’s Next Drag Superstar, World of Wonder have announced the 10 fierce competitors who will battle it out on the first season of the Spanish spin-off.

The queens are as follows: Arantxa Castilla La Mancha, Carmen Farala, Dovima Nurmi, Hugaceo Crujiente, Inti, Killer Queen, Pupi Poisson, Sagittaria, The Macarena and Vulcano.

Like the original series and its many spin-offs, which include Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race UK, Canada’s Drag Race and Drag Race Holland, the contestants will compete in a variety of sickening challenges and lip-sync each week to remain in the competition.

The winner will be crowned Spain’s First Drag Superstar. As previously announced, Spanish drag legend Supremme de Luxe will be on solo hosting duties, following in the high-heeled footsteps of RuPaul and Holland’s Fred Van Leer.

On the panel, she will be joined by her best squirrel friends: broadcaster Javier Calvo, actor Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking.

“Trust me when I say, the drag world is not ready for what the Spanish queens are serving,” said Supremme. “My advice to the queens comes straight from the mouth of the legendary RuPaul – good luck! And, don’t f*** it up.”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, WOW co-founders, said: “It is such an honor to welcome Spain to the Drag Race family and bring the fierce fabulous glamour of Spanish queens to new audiences around the world on WOW Presents Plus.

“In these dark and challenging times we believe people need Drag Race’s joy, laughter, and heart now more than ever.”

Drag Race España will premiere on WOW Presents Plus in the UK at the same time as its debut on ATRESplayer PREMIUM in Spain. The series will launch in May.

Get your jush with the 10 fierce contestants below!

Arantxa Castilla-La Mancha, 23 (Badajoz Extremadura)

Carmen Farala, 31 (Seville, Andalusia)

Dovima Nurmi, 24 (Barcelona, Catalonia)

Drag Vulcano, 30 (Las Palmas, Canary Islands)

Hugáceo Crujiente, 25 (Valencia, Valencian Community)

Inti, 20 (Bolivia)

Killer Queen, 31 (Madrid, Community of Madrid)

Pupi Poisson, 38 (Madrid, Community of Madrid)

Sagittaria, 22 (Barcelona, Catalonia)

The Macarena, 29 (San Fernando, Andalusia)