Married couple Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico star in new Fenty ad

Mariana Varela (Miss Argentina) and Fabiola Valentín (Miss Puerto Rico) are the faces of a new perfume campaign for Rihanna’s makeup brand Fenty.

Last year, the two revealed that they tied the knot in secret on 28 October.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to it on a special day. 28/10/22,” they wrote on social media at the time.

The post included a 30-second video showing holidays they have been on together, as well as a glimpse of the moment they got engaged.

It ended with Varela and Valentin sharing a kiss in front of the Marriage Bureau in San Juan where they were married.

Prior to sharing the clip, they had never publicly confirmed their relationship.

“It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love”

Now, Varela and Valentín are at the forefront of a new Fenty advertisement which gives us a further glimpse into their love story.

In a voiceover over shots of the couple holding hands on the beach, cuddling in a hammock and kissing at home, they explain that they met at a pageant in Thailand before becoming inseparable despite “competing against each other”.

They ultimately describe the “woodsy” Fenty Eau de Parfum as “sweet but soft”.

Varela then asks Valentín if she likes it, to which the latter responds that she does before the brand’s logo appears on screen.

“What a special it was to work for the eau de perfum fragrance @fentybeauty with my #FentyParfumPartner @marianajvarela,” Valentín wrote on Instagram alongside the advertisement. “It’s beautiful when two bodies come together with love.”

You can watch it in full below or by clicking here.