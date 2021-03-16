LP: “I don’t give a f**k about cool”

You mentioned writing is quite cathartic and a self-reflective process for yourself. Are you still working on your upcoming record?

Writing is a very reflective kind of deep battle in yourself. It’s like a push and pull of receiving and giving in a way. I try to get what’s actually happening inside out on the page. I think I got it down to a point where I don’t think about it too much. But, I feel this constant collecting of ideas, concepts, songs, chords, and everything. I’m on the homestretch of this record right now and writing new songs for the next one. I think this record will be going for a minute when it comes out, but I don’t really think about a timeframe of when songs come out, because they have their own lives once they’re finished. I think will they make a record wherever they go? Who will sing them? Will I sing them? I think I’ve adapted well to what is happening right now. It still blows my mind but there is an ebb and flow. This is not unlike waiting for the world to turn back on. It’s not unlike doing your work and working on yourself when you’re trying to become an artist and you’re working on shit so you can get signed. You don’t stop doing it. It’s really weird and it reminds me of the old days I remember. Managers, minor business people or friends would say to me: ‘I don’t know when, but it’s gonna happen’. I would always say whatever, dude, but it was true, and that’s how I feel about the situation. I don’t know when it’s gonna get back, but it’s gonna be fucking glorious.

What’s your favourite part of making music?

I just love collaboration. There’s nothing like when you’re in a room with people and you’re creating something dope from nothing. I’ve had, I’ve had so many experiences. I remember writing a song for Rihanna and I was writing with a friend, Stacy Barthe, and I don’t think I could tell that it was a hit, but I feel like she could. She started inviting all her friends down and they wound up singing a group sing-along in that song. I don’t know, especially at that time, I still don’t know a hit from a hole in the wall. I just write it and see what happens. It was fun to be in this festive situation of writing for one of the biggest artists in the world. But even for writing Lost On You, I had this title and I had a few chords. I kept going off to the bathroom and I come back singing ‘When you get older, plainer, saner’ and Mike and Nate were like what the fuck. I kept coming up with these ideas and when I got back to the room it just feeds into your memories and back to the creative process, and you realize there wasn’t anything so holy about it really. It’s just a simple thought that comes out and you’re like that could make the rest of your life like it could change your life.