Love, Victor is finally coming to Disney+ in the UK

The first season of Love, Victor will finally be available to stream in the UK.

Set in the same world as Love, Simon, the series focuses on Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood who is on a journey of self-discovery as he struggles to come to terms with his sexuality.

Although the critically-acclaimed spin-off premiered in the United States back in June, in which it became the number one most-watched drama on Hulu, it failed to find a home overseas.

However, it has confirmed that the title will arrive on Disney+ from 23 February on Star; the sixth brand to launch on the service alongside Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic and Disney.

Star will double the amount of content available on Disney+ and will include productions from Disney’s creative studios, such as Disney Television Studios, FX, 20th Century Studios and 20th Television.

Series and films that have been confirmed to debut on the service include 24, Atlanta, Black-ish, Desperate Housewives, How I Met Your Mother, Lost, Prison Break, The X-Files and the Die Hard movie franchise.

Star have also announced an original series from Big Little Lies alum David E. Kelly called Big Sky, which will follow two private detectives as they search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver.

It stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, John Carroll Lynch and Ryan Phillippe.