Lil Nas X shares new details for his upcoming single Sun Goes Down

Lil Nas X has given his fans more information surrounding his forthcoming track, Sun Goes Down.

Taking to Twitter, the pop heavyweight gave a heartfelt description for the single’s accompanying video.

“In the “sun goes down” video I go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore,” he explained.

“I try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on Friday. This one is really special to me.”

Soon after his tweet, fans entered his mentions sharing their excitement for the record and its emotive meaning.

One Twitter user wrote: “I think it’s super cool that you’re using your platform to help people find themselves, sh*t like this that’s relatable.”

They continued: “I’m sure some of your fans will find some peace knowing they’re not alone in their experiences, super tight. I f*ck with it.”

Another user tweeted: “I came here to have a good time but I’m pretty sure this man is gonna make me cry on Friday.”

