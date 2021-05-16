Lil Nas X shares new details for his upcoming single Sun Goes Down

Lil Nas X has given his fans more information surrounding his forthcoming track, Sun Goes Down.
Taking to Twitter, the pop heavyweight gave a heartfelt description for the single’s accompanying video.
“In the “sun goes down” video I go back in time to visit a younger version self who’s struggling inside, hating himself, & doesn’t want to live anymore,” he explained.
“I try my best to uplift him. can’t wait to share this song and video with you guys on Friday. This one is really special to me.”
Soon after his tweet, fans entered his mentions sharing their excitement for the record and its emotive meaning.
One Twitter user wrote: “I think it’s super cool that you’re using your platform to help people find themselves, sh*t like this that’s relatable.”
They continued: “I’m sure some of your fans will find some peace knowing they’re not alone in their experiences, super tight. I f*ck with it.”
Another user tweeted: “I came here to have a good time but I’m pretty sure this man is gonna make me cry on Friday.”
Earlier this week, the chart-topping rapper and social media mogul announced the release date for his highly anticipated record, with his ethereal single artwork.
Sun Goes Down follows in the footsteps of his hit electro-rap anthem MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).
The track debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming his second song to reach the pole position in the United States after Old Town Road, which made history as the longest-running number-one song on the chart.
MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) also topped the charts in the UK, Ireland, Canada, France and Australia and reached the top 10 in several other territories.
Lil Nas X is set to be extremely busy over the next few months.
It was recently announced that Lil Nas X will make his SNL debut as he performs the number one bop, as well as another cut from his upcoming debut album MONTERO, which we can assume, is Sun Goes Down.
The Old Town Road rapper is also expected to drop his long-awaited album this summer, which will include the MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), Sun Goes Down and his festive hit Holiday.
Lil Nas X is continuing to keep us fed and busy, we stan.
