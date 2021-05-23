Lil Nas X experiences wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance

Popstar Lil Nas X experienced his first wardrobe malfunction during his highly anticipated SNL appearance.
During his performance of his hit single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), the Old Town Road rapper split his leather pants.
The incident occurred while LNX was performing his signature pole dance choreography. Soon after he noticed the rip he stopped dancing and covered his crotch.
For the remainder of the performance, he stood front and centre while his dancers continued with the intricate routine.
After his performance, LNX took to Twitter to poke fun at wardrobe malfunction in a series of tweets.
“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV,” he tweeted.
LNX also gave insight regarding his fear of performing on the show stating: ” At first I was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks,” he explained.
“Then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then I ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol”
He went on to thank SNL for having him and calling his appearance his “favourite night” of his career.
The Panni rapper also took to TikTok and Instagram to roast himself in a hilarious reaction video.
thank u snl for my favorite night of my career!! i love u! pic.twitter.com/DBwGMe3MpU
— nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) May 23, 2021
Fans and celebrities alike praised his performance and showed support for the live TV mishap.
Laverne Cox took to Instagram to praise his performance with the caption stating: “I live! Werk it all the way out [Lil Nas X].
Kallen Alexander also sent kind words to the singer on Twitter and gave him props for his perseverance.
“I hope you know you killed that last night! Every performance will have its moments! What matters is you kept going and modified immediately,” he said.
“That alone makes you a professional! There are a lot of people who can’t do half of what you did last night! You are enough!”
Lil Nas X’s SNL performance is fresh off the release of his brand new single Sun Goes Down.
The track showed a softer side to the rapper; detailing his past thoughts of depression and suicide as he comes to terms with his sexuality and identity.
The star explained the concept for the video, which he came up with himself, in an interview with Rolling Stone: “My visual aesthetic is always changing. But a reoccurring theme in my work would always be Surrealism, or Futurism.
“I really love to mix reality with imagination—I guess that’s my ‘thing’.
“But for [the music video for] Sun Goes Down, I kept that kind of feeling to a minimum, because I wanted it to feel very real.”
Watch Lil Nas X’s full SNL performance below.
