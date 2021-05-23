Lil Nas X experiences wardrobe malfunction during SNL performance

Popstar Lil Nas X experienced his first wardrobe malfunction during his highly anticipated SNL appearance.

During his performance of his hit single MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name), the Old Town Road rapper split his leather pants.

The incident occurred while LNX was performing his signature pole dance choreography. Soon after he noticed the rip he stopped dancing and covered his crotch.

For the remainder of the performance, he stood front and centre while his dancers continued with the intricate routine.

After his performance, LNX took to Twitter to poke fun at wardrobe malfunction in a series of tweets.

“NOT MY PANTS RIPPED ON LIVE ON TV,” he tweeted.

LNX also gave insight regarding his fear of performing on the show stating: ” At first I was afraid to even perform. then we rehearsed for 2 weeks,” he explained.

“Then all of the dancers got removed because one had covid and new ones had to learn the routine in 24 hours, and then I ended up ripping my pants and couldn’t finish. everything happens for a reason tho lol”

He went on to thank SNL for having him and calling his appearance his “favourite night” of his career.

The Panni rapper also took to TikTok and Instagram to roast himself in a hilarious reaction video.

