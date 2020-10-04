LGBTQ+ Twitter has effortlessly taken over the Proud Boys hashtag

LGBTQ+ Twitter has done it again!

Over the weekend the Twitter hashtag #Proudboys has been gloriously taken over by the LGBTQ+ community and their messages of love and acceptance.

During the first presidential debate, the Proud Boys was thrust into the spotlight after Trump told them to “stand back and stand by”, in regards to condemning white supremacist and militia groups.

The far-right group was created by Vice co-founder Gavin McInnes. In 2018 the FBI classified them as an “extremist group with ties to white nationalism.

It has been reported that Trump’s nonchalant statements have caused a rise in recruitments for the organization. His comments have also caused an uproar on social media.

Star Trek actor and LGBTQ+ activist Goerge Takei took to Twitter on 1 October, stating: “I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine”

LGBTQ+ Twitter has wasted no time and has begun flooding the hashtag with heartfelt messages of love, positivity, and photos of their personal relationships. This trend has also made its way to Reddit.

Check out some of the amazing posts below and head to Twitter for more.

.@JerickFL and I are joining thousands of gay men on social media to reclaim #ProudBoys from white supremacists and bigoted neo-nazis. Let’s replace the hashtag with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE! Your two favorite #ProudBoys are here standing by, ready to VOTE! 🏳️‍🌈🗳 pic.twitter.com/8k8iUlfFFx — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 4, 2020