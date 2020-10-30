Lauren Jauregui opens up about the “traumatizing” Camila Cabello romance rumours

In an interview with Becky G on her podcast En La Sala, Jauregui revealed her thoughts on those Camila Cabello romance rumors.

“People thought Camila and I were like into each other, and that made me so uncomfortable. Like disgustingly uncomfortable because I was queer, but she was not,” she says.

She continued: “And it made me feel like a predator because of the types of clips people would put together and the types of stories people would write.”

Jauregui was just 18 when she and her fellow bandmates created the platinum-selling girl group, Fifth Harmony.

The singer-songwriter went on to discuss her friendship with Cabello at the time and how it was completely different from the misconstrued narrative, stating: “We respected each other. When each other would talk, we would look at each other. We had love for each other, like genuine friendship,” she says.

She continued: In the Latinx culture, I don’t know about you, but growing up, I was very affectionate with all of my friends. like we tell each other s*** that, yeah, maybe you would think we were gay if you were listening over. But we weren’t […]