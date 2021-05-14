In an unexpected turn of events, pop icon Lady Gaga will be making an appearance in the upcoming Friends reunion.

HBO MAX revealed the news yesterday (13 May) that the special will include the Bad Romance singer. The details surrounding her guest spot is unknown.

Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, James Corden, David Beckham, Cindy Crawford, Elliot Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Thomas Lennon, Cristina Pickles, Tom Selleck, BTS, Justin Beiber, Maggie Wheeler and Malala Yousafzai are also set to make guest appearances.

The cast of the beloved 90’s sitcom will be returning to the original stage on the Warners Bros Studio lot in Burbank, California.

The celebration will be unscripted and will feature the cast reminiscing about their time on the long-running series.

Courtney Cox who played Monica on the show, took to Instagram to express her excitement for the reunion.

“This kind of thing doesn’t happen every year, or even every 10, or 15 years. I feel so blessed to have had a chance to reunite with my Friends… and it was better than ever,” her caption read.

Friends first premiered in 1994 and went on to air 10 seasons. The series was nominated for 62 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run.

It also won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Television Comedy Series in 1995.

The Friends: Reunion special will be available on HBO Max on 27 May.