Kehlani, who previously publicly labelled herself as queer, has opened up about her sexuality on social media.

Appearing on-screen, the artist posed the question to her fans: “You wanna know what’s new about me? I finally know I’m a lesbian!”

Kehlani’s comment was backed by another speaker on-screen who playfully shouted “Bomb drop!” after the singer broke her news.

Last year, in an interview with Diva Magazine, the artist spoke out about her identity.

“I’m definitely on the non-binary scale. But I still prefer and am totally fine with the pronoun ‘she’,” Kehlani explained.

“My energy has always been extremely fluid between masculine and feminine so that’s why I use ‘queer’, and also, queer is inclusive to non-binary people.”

The singer-songwriter is yet to respond to the video or offer confirmation on her identity.