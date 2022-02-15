Jorgeous issues apology after confusing Mo Heart with Monét X Change on Drag Race UK vs the World

Jorgeous has apologised for saying she was rooting for Monét X Change on Drag Race UK vs the World despite the queen not being on the show.

The 21-year-old queen was asked who she wants to do well on the show during a season 14 viewing party at Roscoe’s Tavern in Chicago on 11 February.

“I would definitely have to say Monét X Change, bitch I love-” she told the audience before being cut off mid-sentence by the host who said “she’s not on the show”.

Jorgeous’ comment was met with a mixed response from Drag Race queens and fans and, the day after her appearance, Tia Kofi tweeted about queens of colour consistently being mistaken for one another.

“Please stop confusing us,” she wrote on 12 February. “@AsttinaMandella is not Tayce. I am not Tayce. @its_tayce is not me. @ItsVanityMilan is not Asttina. End of.”

Responding to Tia’s tweet, Asttina Mandella added: “Get it correct, show the respect.

“Stop seeing skin colour, and assuming it’s one of us. Its borderline casual racism, beyond disrespectful, and shows zero respect for who are are, as artists, as queer people and as black POC people. Enough is Enough.

“WE WONT STAND FOR IT NO MORE.”

🙄 again I say…please stop getting us confused 😐 https://t.co/XqSN0WvOAF — Tia Kofi (@TiaKofi) February 14, 2022

Two days later, Drag Race UK’s Tia quote tweeted a video of Jorgeous at Roscoe’s and captioned it: “Again I say…please stop getting us confused.”

In response to the backlash, Jorgeous issued an apology on 15 February in which she said her “st*ned a** said the name of another fab queen not even on this season.”

“I simply was too h!gh to function and mixed up their names,” she added.

“I’m sorry if anyone thought I was confusing the two or comparing them. Because I could never! Love you all.”

I Respect Both Of These Queens! pic.twitter.com/5II0IrC52L — Jorgemosa 💋 (@Jorgeous_1) February 15, 2022

Drag Race UK vs the World airs every Tuesday at 9pm on BBC Three and is also available on iPlayer.