Was your time on the show a factor in discovering your gender identity?

Before I shot the show, I just identified as a bisexual woman. After playing the character, Caitlin, I was referred to as Caitlin a lot, just by accident. I just adopted it. I was like, ‘No, it’s fine. For six months, call me Caitlin.’ But you know, when people talked about Caitlin, they would use all pronouns or she/they pronouns. It really was the first time that I was referred to with they/them pronouns, and it felt good for me. It didn’t feel weird or uncomfortable. So, I didn’t really think too much about it, and I didn’t really talk to too many people about it, just because I was still very unsure. I wanted to continue to play the role without trying to put my journey on top of Caitlin’s journey. I just wanted to finish that and then go throughout my journey, but it definitely helped. I now identify as gender-fluid so I use she/they pronouns. Some people refer to me with he/him pronouns, that doesn’t make me feel uncomfortable. They’re not my preferred ones, but if people use them I’m not offended. It’s definitely helped my journey, which is why I always express that I’m super duper thankful for being able to play a character that made my journey a tad bit easier.

How would you say Caitlin and Fraser reflect the up-and-coming LGBTQ+ generation?

That’s a really good question, nobody’s asked me that yet. I think Caitlin and Fraser show that our generation have the ability to be fluid. Sometimes, we have a tendency to be so focused on labels, which we’re drifting away from, which is really good. Labels can sometimes be really helpful, and if a label is good for you, then great, but sometimes a label can really not be great. It can really dampen someone and put them in one spot when they’re not. I think Caitlin, and Fraser, especially with how the series goes, and from start to end, it shows that it’s okay to not know exactly where you are. It’s okay to be everything at once, be very fluid and open. You don’t have to put a label on you. I mean, you are who you are. It’s what the show’s called, We Are Who We Are, because you’re just being yourself. If you don’t have it all figured out yet, that’s okay.

We Are Who We Are has garnered a really passionate following online. Have you noticed an impact of your character on viewers?

I have. I didn’t think that was gonna happen, just because I don’t tell myself to have high expectations for anything, so I can’t get disappointed. It’s not a good way to live, but it’s how I’ve been living for the past 17 years. I would hope that they did, but I didn’t think that a lot of people were going to really resonate with the show and the characters. But they do, which is really cool and really nice to see. To go through my requests and my DM’s every once in a while and having people telling me like, ‘Hey, thank you so much for playing with character, for being a Black, queer person and playing this amazing complex character. This really helped me come out to my parents and be more accepting of myself,’ is really inspiring. It’s crazy to think that me in Italy for six months, shooting a gun and rolling on a big boat with Kid Cudi has been able to inspire so many people. It makes me feel really good and I hope I can continue to do that stuff in all the things I create.