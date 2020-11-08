Joe Biden becomes the first President to highlight transgender voters in victory speech

We stan Mr. Biden!

Joe Biden has done what no president has done before… acknowledged and supported transgender people in his victory speech.

“I’m proud of the campaign we built and ran, I’m proud of the coalition we put together — the broadest and most diverse coalition in history […] gay, straight, transgender, white Latino, Asian, Native American,” said the future President.

This election has proven to be an exceptional time for LGBTQ+ politicians.

Sarah McBride, Stephanie Byers, Brianna Titone, and Taylor Small are four trans candidates that won their respective political campaigns.

Before Biden’s win, many LGBTQ+ citizens, specifically those within the transgender community, feared for their rights if Trump was re-elected.

Biden’s inclusion of LGBTQ+ supporters in his victory speech, as well as proposed initiatives and plans within his first 100 days, has left the community with a sense of hope.