Jeffree Star in “excruciating pain” after suffering deadly car accident

American YouTuber and makeup artist Jeffree Star is “lucky to be alive” following a severe car crash in Wyoming.

The 35-year-old was accompanied by a close friend, Daniel, who was also injured in the accident.

News of the accident broke on April 17 after images were shared on the star’s Twitter page.

The tweet, featuring Star and David, read: “A few hours ago Jeffree and Daniel were in a severe car accident and the car flipped 3 times after hitting black ice. We will update you all when the doctor gives us more info.”

Shortly after, Star updated fans on his condition with another post which revealed the influencer was in “excruciating pain” due to a broken back.

“This morning was one of the scariest moments of our entire lives. I’m so grateful to be here still,” the YouTuber wrote.

“I’m in excruciating pain because part of my back is broken and I have vertebrae fractures on my spine. My doctor said it will take a few months but I should make a full recovery.”

This was hard but I had to go see my car today. Thank God a #RollsRoyce is built with highly reinforced steel because it saved our lives 🙏🏻 Time to heal and let my body repair. pic.twitter.com/5YY5CVpl1V — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) April 17, 2021

Over the weekend, April 18, Star publicly shared another post commenting on his condition.

“The pain is 10 times worse than yesterday but we are doing ok. Love you guys so much,” the tweet read. The makeup guru also stated he “may be bedridden after my accident”.

Star is known for his social media presence on YouTube as a makeup artist and cosmetics creator. The artist has faced backlash due to frequent accusations of sexual assault and racism.

Star posted an apology video in 2017 titled “RACISM” where he addressed previous uses of derogatory and racist language.

“I owe it to all of you to be brutally honest about my past, and I’m here today to discuss old videos of me that have been resurfacing lately. I want to clear the air about drama, rumours and being accused of being “racist”,” the influence wrote as a video description.

“I love and respect all of you for allowing me to be honest and real with you guys. I may not always be understood, but you get ME. My message has always been about self-expression and loving yourself.

“I’m learning that still but it’s been a long journey. With having such a huge social media platform, I’ve decided to start being 100% OPEN and talk about some serious subjects and my mistakes.”