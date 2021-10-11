Jane Lynch joins Beanie Feldstein in Broadway revival of Funny Girl

Glee star Jane Lynch is joining Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway revival of the classic musical Funny Girl.

According to a report from Deadline, she’ll be playing opposite Feldstein’s Fanny as her mother, Mrs Rosie Brice.

In a statement, The 61-year-old actress expressed her excitement for the iconic role.

“I grew up to the Broadway cast album of Funny Girl,” Lynch said.

“My mother and I knew every breath of that record and would sing it together at the top of our lungs. I am thrilled beyond words to be playing Fanny’s mother on Broadway.

“And somewhere in heaven my mom is asking ‘Who taught her everything she knows?'”

Alongside Lynch’s casting, Ramin Karimloo and Jared Grimes are also set to star in the revival as Nick Arnstein and Eddie Ryan respectively.

“I’m very excited to be joining Funny Girl’s return to Broadway,” Karimloo said in a statement.

“I’ve been waiting [two] years to sink my teeth into Nicky Arnstein and get into the room with Michael Mayer, the creative team and cast, led by the exceptional Beanie Feldstein.”