It’s A Sin, Lil Nas X and RuPaul’s Drag Race lead British LGBT Awards nominations

The nominations for the annual British LGBT Awards have been announced and it’s a star-studded lineup of potential winners.
The annual British LGBT Awards honour a handful of LGBTQ+ activists and celebrities for their contribution to the community.
The first official British LGBT Awards event launched in 2015 and has since become a widely recognised LGBTQ+ event recognising LGBT personalities, innovators and companies.
Previous famous names that have been spotlighted include Stephen Fry, Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Daley, Cynthia Nixon and Courtney Act. This year’s award will take place this year on 27 August.
The year’s music category, which honours LGBTQ+ artists or advocates, has caused a stir with the likes of Harry Styles and JoJo Siwa being recognised.
The full list of nominees includes Anne Marie, Harry Styles, JoJo Siwa, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and The 1975.
Lil Nas X, who has smashed records in the last year, was considered for his unapologetic LGBTQ+ visibility in the music industry. The shortlist described Lil Nas X as “a leading role in the LGBT+ community”.
Rina Sawayama has been applauded for her “bracing and modern approach” to music and for being outspoken when it comes to LGBT+ issues.
Other nominees were equally praised by the British LGBT Awards for the cultural contributions, however, The 1975 have faced backlash for their nomination as they are not an LGBTQ+ band.
One user tweeted: “Imagine a group of 4 straight men being nominated for an LGBT award”.
While another posted: “A straight white band being nominated in an LGBT award?????????????? make it make sense.”
imagine a group of 4 straight men being nominated for an LGBT award👀 https://t.co/xRS00l4AF1
— ♡ archi ♡ (@nxtlvlarchi) April 20, 2021
The recognition of Harry Styles in the music category has gone viral with fans celebrating the singer being shortlisted.
Professional mermaid/singer/actor @Harry_Styles is a Top 10 in the 📣 MTV – Music Artist 📣 category at the #BritishLGBTAwards.
Vote for your favourite ocean princess and browse more shortlists here 👉 https://t.co/nNMQfEbte0 pic.twitter.com/yL6n3T1uJ0
— British LGBT Awards (@BritLGBTAwards) April 20, 2021
🏳️🌈🏳️🌈HARRY STYLES ~
Has been nominated for British LGBT Awards in the Music Artist category! 🏳️🌈 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/yzIvb8lRHD
— ❣︎Official Pressure Book Fanclub ❣︎ (@pressurebookfan) April 19, 2021
In the British LGBT Awards Media Moment category, TV hits such as Killing Eve, It’s A Sin, Schitt’s Creek, Mae Martin’s Feel Good, Netflix’s Haunting Of Bly Manor and LGBTQ+ rom-com Happiest Season were nominated.
RuPaul’s Drag Race also made the cut for its first-time inclusion of trans contestant Gottmik. Strictly Come Dancing was also recognised for its inclusion of same-sex dance partners in the competition.
Our very own contributing editor Jamie Windust was nominated for the British LGBTQ Awards Top 10 for Broadcaster, Journalist or Host.
Jamie has used their platform to tackle sensitive topics in and outside of GAY TIMES to help uplift voices and spread awareness across the community.
In a tweet, Jamie reacted to the nomination, posting: “Absolutely honoured to be nominated at the @BritLGBTAwards surrounded by literal inspirations thank you! You can vote below before the ceremony in August!”
Other nominees for the Broadcaster, Journalist or Host include Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Lycett, Phillip Schofield, and Steph McGovern.
Absolutely honoured to be nominated at th @BritLGBTAwards 🥺🥺🥺 surrounded by literal inspirations thank you! You can vote below before the ceremony in August! ❤️ https://t.co/VGLdgCSvse
— Jamie Windust (@jamie_windust) April 20, 2021
Other shortlisted stars for the awards include Elliot Page, Cara Delevingne, Willow Smith, Tan France, Gillian Anderson and Demi Lovato for celebrity of the year.
Charli XCX, Michelle Visage, Jane Fonda, Jennifer Lopez and Jodie Comer have been nominated for the allyship category.
Sarah Garrett, British LGBT Awards founder, told the Metro: “These awards shine a light on those who have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the LGBT+ community, during what has been an extremely challenging 12 months.
Below is a brief list of categories for the British LGBT Awards. You can find the full list here.
Celebrities
Adam Lambert
Andrew Scott
Cara Delevingne
Demi Lovato
Elliot Page
Gillian Anderson
Jameela Jamil
RuPaul
Tan France
Willow Smith
MTV – Music Artists
Anne-Marie
Harry Styles
Jojo Siwa
Kim Petras
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
The 1975
MNEK
Rina Sawayama
Sam Smith
Celebrity Ally
Charli XCX
Dermot O’Leary
Eugene Levy
George Clooney
Jane Fonda
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Saunders
Jodie Comer
Melanie C
Michelle Visage
Broadcaster, Journalist or Host
Dr Ranj Singh
Edward Enninful
Jamie Windust
Joe Lycett
Phillip Schofield
Rose & Rosie
Steph McGovern
Suzi Ruffell
Tom Allen
Tom Read Wilson
Media Moment
BBC America’s Killing Eve
CBBC’s The Next Step
Christmas romance Happiest Season
Mae Martin’s Feel Good
Netflix’s Haunting Of Bly Manor
Nicola Adams and Katya Jones on Strictly Come Dancing
RuPaul’s Drag Race for welcoming Gottmik, a trans man, onto the show
Russell T Davies’ It’s a Sin
Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood
Schitt’s Creek finale