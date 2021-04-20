It’s A Sin, Lil Nas X and RuPaul’s Drag Race lead British LGBT Awards nominations

The nominations for the annual British LGBT Awards have been announced and it’s a star-studded lineup of potential winners.

The annual British LGBT Awards honour a handful of LGBTQ+ activists and celebrities for their contribution to the community.

The first official British LGBT Awards event launched in 2015 and has since become a widely recognised LGBTQ+ event recognising LGBT personalities, innovators and companies.

Previous famous names that have been spotlighted include Stephen Fry, Caitlyn Jenner, Tom Daley, Cynthia Nixon and Courtney Act. This year’s award will take place this year on 27 August.

The year’s music category, which honours LGBTQ+ artists or advocates, has caused a stir with the likes of Harry Styles and JoJo Siwa being recognised.

The full list of nominees includes Anne Marie, Harry Styles, JoJo Siwa, Kim Petras, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, and The 1975.

Lil Nas X, who has smashed records in the last year, was considered for his unapologetic LGBTQ+ visibility in the music industry. The shortlist described Lil Nas X as “a leading role in the LGBT+ community”.

Rina Sawayama has been applauded for her “bracing and modern approach” to music and for being outspoken when it comes to LGBT+ issues.

Other nominees were equally praised by the British LGBT Awards for the cultural contributions, however, The 1975 have faced backlash for their nomination as they are not an LGBTQ+ band.

One user tweeted: “Imagine a group of 4 straight men being nominated for an LGBT award”.

While another posted: “A straight white band being nominated in an LGBT award?????????????? make it make sense.”

imagine a group of 4 straight men being nominated for an LGBT award👀 https://t.co/xRS00l4AF1 — ♡ archi ♡ (@nxtlvlarchi) April 20, 2021

The recognition of Harry Styles in the music category has gone viral with fans celebrating the singer being shortlisted.

Professional mermaid/singer/actor @Harry_Styles is a Top 10 in the 📣 MTV – Music Artist 📣 category at the #BritishLGBTAwards. Vote for your favourite ocean princess and browse more shortlists here 👉 https://t.co/nNMQfEbte0 pic.twitter.com/yL6n3T1uJ0 — British LGBT Awards (@BritLGBTAwards) April 20, 2021

🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈HARRY STYLES ~

Has been nominated for British LGBT Awards in the Music Artist category! 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/yzIvb8lRHD — ❣︎Official Pressure Book Fanclub ❣︎ (@pressurebookfan) April 19, 2021

In the British LGBT Awards Media Moment category, TV hits such as Killing Eve, It’s A Sin, Schitt’s Creek, Mae Martin’s Feel Good, Netflix’s Haunting Of Bly Manor and LGBTQ+ rom-com Happiest Season were nominated.

RuPaul’s Drag Race also made the cut for its first-time inclusion of trans contestant Gottmik. Strictly Come Dancing was also recognised for its inclusion of same-sex dance partners in the competition.

Our very own contributing editor Jamie Windust was nominated for the British LGBTQ Awards Top 10 for Broadcaster, Journalist or Host.

Jamie has used their platform to tackle sensitive topics in and outside of GAY TIMES to help uplift voices and spread awareness across the community.

In a tweet, Jamie reacted to the nomination, posting: “Absolutely honoured to be nominated at the @BritLGBTAwards surrounded by literal inspirations thank you! You can vote below before the ceremony in August!”

Other nominees for the Broadcaster, Journalist or Host include Dr Ranj Singh, Joe Lycett, Phillip Schofield, and Steph McGovern.